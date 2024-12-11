Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is being met with largely positive reviews from those watching it. However, this week’s third episode dropped the woke bomb on the show by showing a character having two moms as Disney Lucasfilm continues its push to try to brainwash children.

Skeleton Crew is a show inherently aimed at children. It features four children protagonists that immediately show the red flags for Hollywood’s diverse casting, with a black male lead followed by an ambiguous race girl and a white girl (along with an alien) who lecture the boys on how they’re superior to them.

The casting and annoying obvious elements aside, the show’s first three episodes featured what prior woke Star Wars attempts like The Acolyte did not: a coherent story and reason to care about the characters. Most critics have given the show solid ratings as a result.

The high marks from critics haven’t translated to viewers, however, as the show’s two-episode premiere failed to chart on the Top 10 Streaming Originals list. The lowest show on the chart is The Day of the Jackal, which brought in 332.3 million minutes for the week of November 29 through December 5th. That means that Skeleton Crew had even less watch time.

Last week, Film Threat’s Chris Gore warned the show would be going woke with Episode 3. He posted to X, “I agree, Skeleton Crew is a fun and solid Star Wars show for kids. In episode 3 you’ll meet the parents and learn one character has two moms. They just can’t help themselves, modern messaging must be inserted no matter what. I’d have preferred they kept the parents out of it altogether. #SkeletonCrew #SkeletonCrewSpoilers”

It turned out this was the case as the parents of KB, the ambiguous-race girl, were shown to be two lesbians holding hands in this new episode.

Many are already falling for Disney’s PsyOp, saying, “it’s not that woke,” because the two are presented in the background, but this is exactly Disney’s intention in desensitizing the culture to LGBTQ issues.

This has been done before with Rise of the Skywalker, where the movie's end featured a lesbian kiss in the background. Disney intentionally did this to push the agenda on American audiences, though the scene was removed for foreign markets like China, where they knew they couldn’t get away with it. With Skeleton Crew, it’s more insidious as the show is clearly aimed at children as a demographic.

It’s also not the first time Disney has attempted grooming children with the background of kids’ properties. In Toy Story 4, Disney tried to pull a similar stunt with the lesbian parents of one of the children.

There is no point in having scenes like this except for the grooming and desensitization element to try to force Hollywood values on families watching the show. As Disney pushed too far in recent offerings, and they know it, so they’re dialing it back to levels we saw with Rise of the Skywalker to try to lull viewers into accepting their LGBTQ activism.

Disney has not learned their lesson, they merely believe they can do things like this and wait out people who object to seeing degeneracy in hopes a new, modern audience will eventually accept it from their psychological programming.

Skeleton Crew is another woke installment of Star Wars, a brand already dead from the constant pushing of Disney, and this is something that should not be put in front of children so as not to normalize these evil lifestyles.

