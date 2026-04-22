The Mandalorian and Grogu opens Memorial Day weekend. Early tracking puts its domestic debut at $70 to $85 million. Solo: A Star Wars Story opened to $84.4 million in 2018 and sent Lucasfilm into crisis mode. Solo had a $275 million budget and became the franchise’s first outright box office failure in the Disney era. Grogu’s budget is $166 million before marketing.

A film tracking below Solo’s opening in 2018, at 2026 ticket prices, represents a steeper collapse than the raw numbers suggest. When Solo opened, that result was treated as an emergency. When Rise of Skywalker stumbled to $177 million in 2019, it closed the Skywalker Saga without a sequel. This is the same franchise seven years later, and the number that would have triggered internal alarms at Lucasfilm in 2018 is now the optimistic scenario.

The trajectory is the story. The Force Awakens opened to $247.9 million in 2015. The Last Jedi opened to $220 million in 2017. Rise of Skywalker opened to $177 million in 2019. The Mandalorian streaming series launched in November 2019 and briefly reversed the damage, turning Baby Yoda into a genuine cultural phenomenon and covering for years of creative misfires. Then Disney spent the streaming era degrading the IP it had just recovered: Boba Fett was a misfire, Andor found an audience but couldn’t hold it in the mainstream, Obi-Wan Kenobi was an embarrassment, Ahsoka failed to cross over, Skeleton Crew disappeared without a trace. Six years of diminishing returns taught audiences that Star Wars on Disney+ was not an event. Now Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal are asking those same audiences to pay for a cinema ticket to see more of the same.

The response has been silence. The film’s first trailer failed to generate momentum. A Super Bowl spot didn’t move the needle. Ticket tracking from Box Office Theory, which has been accurate in previous cycles, shows a film tracking behind Attack of the Clones in real-dollar terms, adjusting for two decades of ticket price inflation. Analysis site Jedi Temple Archives called the projection “truly abysmal for a Star Wars movie.” The optimistic read, offered by analysts noting the lower budget, is that Grogu doesn’t need to dominate to turn a profit. The pessimistic read is that Lucasfilm is testing whether Star Wars still has theatrical mass appeal, and the early data suggests it does not.

Dave Filoni now runs Lucasfilm now that Kathleen Kennedy has stepped down after more than a decade overseeing a franchise that went from $247 million opening weekends to tracking below movies that were already considered failures. Her stewardship produced Disney+ subscriber counts and a cultural recession in one of the most beloved franchises in history. Filoni’s own planned film reportedly cannot get greenlit unless Grogu performs. That dependency is the clearest sign of how far the franchise has fallen: the new creative leadership cannot even begin until the old era’s debts are paid.

The Mandalorian and Grogu opens May 22. Will the audience that made Baby Yoda a phenomenon in 2019 show up to pay for a cinema ticket in 2026?

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