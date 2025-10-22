Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 23

Hilarious corporate double-speak! True liberal fashion!

"Opportunity to become unemployed on their own terms" (take their next 'career step').

So, quit or be fired later.

bahahahah

Reply
Share
Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
Oct 23

Considering teh failure of a game they made, this can hardly be surprising.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture