Ubisoft Massive, the developer of Star Wars Outlaws, announced an employee buyout program in an attempt to reduce the company’s staff costs.

In a post to X, the developer announced, “As part of our ongoing evolution and long-term planning, we have recently realigned our teams and resources to strengthen our roadmap, ensuring our continued focus on The Division franchise and the technologies, including Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect, that power our games.”

“To support this transition responsibility, we introduced a voluntary career transition program, giving eligible team members the opportunity to take their next career step on their own terms, supported by a comprehensive package that includes financial and career assistance.”

On top of this buyout program at Massive, the company also proposed to restructure its RedLynx studio claiming the restructure is “part of the company’s global efforts to simplify, reduce costs, and ensure a stronger prioritization and efficiency across the company’s worldwide studio network.”

This restructure will affect the studio’s production and administration teams and not its technology team that is working on its Snowdrop engine.

“This proposal reflects difficult choices we may need to make, and it comes after careful consideration. We recognize the weight of this announcement and want to acknowledge the impact this proposal may have on individuals and teams,” said Celine Pasula, Managing Director of Ubisoft RedLynx.

Additionally, the proposal would turn RedLynx into a mobile game developer, “If implemented, the proposed changes would refocus Ubisoft RedLynx from a multiplatform setup to a studio specialized in small screens. This would enable it to position itself for sustainable success and optimize its resources to best leverage the studio’s unique expertise—starting with two unannounced mobile projects the studio is leading.”

“We are confident that, with the proposed changes, RedLynx would continue to play a meaningful role in Ubisoft’s future—driving technical excellence on mobile devices, and strengthening Ubisoft’s cross and multi-platform capabilities on small screens to expand our audience reach,” Pasula added.

These announcements come amid massive changes at Ubisoft. The company recently spun off its Assassin’s Creed, FarCry, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six franchises into a subsidiary called Vantage Studios.

Last December, the company announced it was shutting down its looter shooter XDefiant. It also shut down its San Francisco and Osaka production studios and laid off people in Sydney.

In January 2025, the company shut down its Leamington studio and laid off employees at its Düsseldorf, Stockholm, and Reflections studios.

The company also engaged in layoffs throughout the early portion of 2024. In April 2024, there were layoffs at its Cary, North Carolina studio Red Storm as well as in San Francisco before it was shut down.

