Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is just barely inside the top 250 on the Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games list.

Star Wars Outlaws currently sits in the 249th position on SteamDB’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games list and the game only has 6,789 followers just a day before it goes on sale on Steam.

The positioning likely means the game will have a soft launch on Steam much like it did when it released outside of Steam back at the end of August.

If you recall Ubisoft admitted that the game “underperformed sales expectations” in its First-Half 2024-25 Earnings Figures report.

Furthermore, it appears to contradict comments made by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot when he was questioned by an investor from BMO during the company’s most recent Earnings Conference Call.

He was asked, “On Star Wars Outlaws, obviously, off to a slower start than you guys wanted, can you provide a little color into the sales curve there more recently? Have you guys started to see things pick up? Can you talk about any discounting you might be doing or strategies for discounting into the holiday period would be helpful?”

Guillemot replied, “On Outlaws what we can say is that the three title updates that we’ve delivered at the same time we’ve been observing substantial positive community sentiment improvement. The biggest update is still to come by November 21st. And it will come on the same day as the first big story pack and the launch for Steam. So we are putting ourselves in a position to have a must-play game that should address a mainstream audience for the busy season. Also to be a long-term seller.”

He continued, “It has great quality and the team wanted to make sure that we will remove a few frictions. And then implement some gameplay mechanics that will certainly delight the players.”

Guillemot did go on to indicate that there would be promotion for the game through the Christmas season, “Yes, we will be planning some promotional support throughout the busy season.”

For all intents and purposes it looks like gamers have completely moved on from Star Wars Outlaws and many have no intention of giving the game a second chance let alone a first one.

Given it appears that the game will perform poorly on Steam, the big question is just how poorly will it perform.

