Star Wars Kids Show LGBTQ, Batman 'White Privileged', God Of War Director Meltdown - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Really disappointed in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. I honestly thought Disney might have learned their lesson on wokeism destroying their brands and dialed it back. But no, they just went more subversive with it.
Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!