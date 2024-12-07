A Star Wars insider has shared new details that Disney works alongside LGBTQ+ lobbyist group GLAAD to push an anti-white agenda.

YouTuber Endymion shared what his Star Wars insiders told him. First, he detailed how Disney looks at it audience.

He said, “From what I was told, Disney looks at the paying customer base in two specific groups. There’s the modern audience, that’s the one they want to cater to more than anything else and then there’s what they call the problematic audience. That’s me and likely you as well.”

“As I was told by these sources, Disney is pushing for what they call atomization is to split the audience up and isolate them from each other. So when you play a game and see all of the woke agenda in it, you feel like you’re the only one who notices or cares,” he explained.

“The problem is people like us are getting together and calling out things like this all the time,” he said. “So they want to scatter us with content they don’t want until we all walk away while consolidating the modern audience so to speak instead to form a stronger base going forward into the future. Pretty much they are doing this in hopes that in the future this modern audience becomes its own behemoth that is equal to or surpasses the current problematic audience until, eventually, Disney is no longer required to cate to the wants and needs of people that they hate anyway.”

Next, Endymion detailed that activist and lobbyist group GLAAD wields significant power and influence over video game companies at-large as well as at major entertainment companies like The Walt Disney Company.

He shared, “While Sweet Baby Inc. is definitely a force to be reckoned with in its own right, there is a much bigger fish that controls even Sweet Baby from the strings above. That company is GLAAD. … GLAAD, as I’m told, has insane amounts of power when it comes to what they want to see in media. So much so they can even stand shoulder to shoulder with places like Disney when it comes to injecting DEI into content going forward.”

Furthermore, Endymion detailed that Disney despises anyone who is participating in GamerGate 2.0. He relayed, “One of the biggest problems of this ‘problematic audience’ that Disney hates with all of their being is, of course, GamerGate 2. They find the entire movement repulsive and they are constantly worried that anything and everything they make will get targeted by GamerGate 2.0.”

“Claiming that the power the movement has is snowballing to a point where the entire thing has grown into its own being that simply cannot be stopped,” he continued. “Disney specifically hates GamerGate 2 and wants it gone, but will not give up on DEI or the agenda at-large regardless. They truly think that they can push these things until we accept them.”

As for the people who are running the show at Lucasfilm underneath Kathleen Kennedy to push this agenda, Endymion identified the company’s Senior Vice President of Franchise Content & Strategy James Waugh and Douglas Reilly, the Vice President of Lucasfilm Games.

Regarding Waugh, Endymion relayed, “I’m told he’s pretty much Kathleen Kennedy’s right-hand man and whatever he says or votes for it speaks for her as well.”

“Beneath James are people like Douglas Reilly, who is specifically in charge of the games division side when it comes to Disney and their products,” he added.

He then shared, “As I’m told — and this really annoyed my sources — is that this board has the ultimate power to completely veto and block anything using their IP from ever coming out. This means if you spend money making something, but Disney doesn’t like it, too bad ‘cause you have zero say even though Disney themselves have not really spent a single cent on the project that you have been making for all this time.”

Amid providing details about Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars Eclipse game, Endymion revealed how Disney’s DEI agenda has affected it.

He shared, “As I was told by sources, Disney is very hellbent on ensuring that Eclipse has tons of non-binary and diversity within its characters and world. From what I was told, there was originally about two white playable characters in the game, but this has also now changed as well. I wasn’t told names of the characters or anything, but there’s this one white woman in the trailer … This character is no longer a white woman anymore. She was one of the playable characters, but Disney apparently forced Quantic to make her a black woman citing they were completely against white representation within the game.”

“The only other white character, from what I’m told, is a man who ends up getting gravely injured and becomes a cyborg or some sort of robot,” Endymion relayed. “Possibly, their brain is placed in a droid or something like that. But the point is that Disney, like I said, would not allow Quantic Dream to have any heroic white representation in Eclipse at all. Everyone had to be diverse, have some sort of gender identity, and the only two white characters were either erased completely or turned into a robot, as I’m told.”

He added, “This frustrated my sources who said Disney kept pushing for lots of gender and pandering within Eclipse even in many instances where these demands, well, they made zero sense at all. Disney made demands to Quantic Dream to enforce things like non-gendered presentation within Eclipse at well. What this means is that Disney mandated that Quantic Dream add stuff like male aliens in female clothing and vice versa. They wanted the galaxy to be insanely diverse and just go buck wild when it comes to gender identity.”

Next, Endymion explained why this is happening. “As I’m told a lot of the reason why this sort of stuff happens is ‘cause Kathleen Kennedy wants to keep the people that she trusts happy with the direction of Disney who obviously enforces this stuff.”

He then pointed to J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof as “people who greatly support this agenda and want to see more of it at literally any cost.”

“These various stakeholders in Disney demand gender identity nonsense so Kathleen Kennedy is appeasing them as best she can,” he added.

In fact, he then revealed that the whole High Republic initiative, which Eclipse is part of is an attempt “to redefine what Star Wars is to the audience at-large.”

“The goal here is to transition Star Wars from what it was into an exclusively non-white, non-straight future going forward,” he divulged. “And Disney’s editorial board, which I’m told is almost exclusively white people themselves, see whiteness as a problem when it comes to content creation.”

“The exact term I was told was that ‘Disney wants to peel away the whiteness from Star Wars specifically, but they are also trying to get into every facet of their organization,” he stated.

Endymion also shared that GLAAD was involved in the production of the game as well and was used “to basically tell [Disney] whether the game was woke enough or not and it didn’t matter what anybody working on these games thought. They just had to do what they were told and that’s it.”

“Because the crazy thing about GLAAD is that they basically set the ideological agenda and then Sweet Baby and those other guys they execute it for them,” he continued. “According to my sources, GLAAD told Quantic Dream that the audience of the future is going to be almost 50/50 with a slant so-to-speak towards non-binary so if they want to keep making money in the business they need to cate to that audience a lot. And therefore anything made by Disney specifically must adhere to this in fear of losing out on potential profits, apparently.”

He then reiterated, “The end goal here, as I’m told, is that Disney and other groups are hoping that with enough content in time that the modern audience will become self-sustaining so that they can throw away the ‘problematic audience’ completely. They hate us, is what I’m told. They think we’re awful and racist and are too attached to what they deem the old ways.”

“I’m also told this agenda of erasing white people is prevalent across the industry,” Endymion claimed. “They specifically called out Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Concord as being prime examples of what these sort of groups want to see more of in the future.”

He then detailed that all these games are tied to GLAAD, “GLAAD is a big reason why those games are the way that they are: lots of trans heroes, lots of gay representation, evil people are always white and lots of sexual orientations across the board.”

“GLAAD is the puppet master pretty much for all of this,” he contined. “GLAAD tells Sweet Baby how high to jump and they just do as they’re told.”

He later detailed that GLAAD is one of the reasons why female characters are smacked with the ugly stick.

“I was told the other reason games like Star Wars Outlaws looks the way that it does and especially Kay Vess being ugly is actually not because of Ubisoft, but is due to the demands of GLAAD and Disney. The editorial group at Disney that works with GLAAD specifically demands that women are not made attractive in any of their media going forward like across the board.”

“Disney and GLAAD, as my sources told me, say the big reason is not just because they don’t want to sexualize their characters — although that is one of the reason — but in their view if a female character is less attractive then audiences will take her more seriously rather than just seeing her as eye candy.”

What do you make of what this insider shared with Endymion regarding The Walt Disney Company and GLAAD and how they exercise power over the video game industry?

