Star Wars Horror, RIP Doctor Who, Johnny Storm Won't Be Toxic Male - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
We covered pretty much everything out there today. I’m even amazed at the amount of content we produce sometimes, but that’s why Fandom Pulse is growing at leaps and bounds.
I did want to make a joke about the Star Wars Horror project before we go — didn’t they already do that and call it The Acolyte?
We need your help to stay sustainable and provide a real alternative in cultural journalism! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!