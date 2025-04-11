We covered pretty much everything out there today. I’m even amazed at the amount of content we produce sometimes, but that’s why Fandom Pulse is growing at leaps and bounds.

I did want to make a joke about the Star Wars Horror project before we go — didn’t they already do that and call it The Acolyte?

We need your help to stay sustainable and provide a real alternative in cultural journalism! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!