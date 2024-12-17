Pretty wild reading into how Screen Rant, CBR, and similar sites may be getting Google priority because of a pay-to-play scenario. It explains why the competition gets censored, which is why we’re working so hard here to bring you the real news.

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!