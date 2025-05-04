This has been a big weekend as the culture has pretty much unanimously rejected leftists shouting “racist” “anti-semite” “white supremacist” at people as what it has always been: complete nonsense. I’ve never seen the culture make so many strides in the right direction so quickly, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with our work. Remember, the ride never ends.

