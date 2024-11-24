Hollywood has made a big deal over their mass exodus from X as they fail from the lessons they should have been taught with the election that their incessant virtue signaling turns off the American people. None has been worse in this regard than Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. He is now announcing his total quitting of social media after retreating to the BlueSky echo chamber failed to soothe his feelings.

Mark Hamill became the poster child for first the Joe Biden campaign, as he infamously went to the White house to announce he considered Biden to be “Joe B-Wan Kenobi,” in one of the saddest moments in political history since Hillary Clinton announced “Pokemon Go To The Polls!” in her campaign in 2016.

After it became clear that Biden did not have the mental acumen to serve another term as president, Mark Hamill immediately shifted to being Kamala Harris’s full-time supporter on his X account. His posting was so over the top that many speculated the Harris campaign paid him for his advertisements.

After the election, however, Hamill followed the trend of many Hollywood celebrities, blaming X for the election of Donald Trump and Elon Musk by proxy, and he virtue signaled by saying he was going to leave X for BlueSky, saying, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

Like many other actors who had a hard time quitting X, including Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Picardo, Hamill posted to X afterward to announce the fact.

Apparently, retreating to a liberal echo chamber where he didn’t have to receive any pushback from the average American who voted for Donald Trump didn’t make him happy. He’s now posted on BlueSky, “Thanks to everyone including me in so many Starter Packs. That said, I’m still in a state of shock trying to process what happened to our country since the election, so I won’t be posting on a daily basis. I’ll be back at some point, but please forgive me: healing takes time. 💙 you all, Mar🐫”

The post demonstrates the Star Wars actor is completely out of touch with the average American thought process, and perhaps suffers from mental illness since he mentioned the need to heal over a political process not going the way he liked, which is not a sign of a healthy individual.

Despite this proclamation and clear ask for sympathy, he was back on BlueSky posting again within hours, showing Mark Hamill has a social media addiction that very well could be the cause of his issues.

