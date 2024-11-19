Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lutheran24's avatar
Lutheran24
Nov 19, 2024

I would guess they will all come back to X eventually. They will get bored in their own echo chamber. It seems their lifes purpose is to indoctrinate others with their liberal ideology. If everyone ignored them on BlueSky and never quote them or mention them, they will get bored. In my opinion anyway. They are evil and must spread their un-Christian message.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Douglas Marolla's avatar
Douglas Marolla
Nov 20, 2024

They were also all going to leave the US if DJT won. I wonder how that's working out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture