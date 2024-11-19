Mark Hamill, known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars and voicing the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, announced he will no longer be using the social media platform X following the election of Donald Trump.

Hamill, posted on X competitor BlueSky, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

Hamill had previously announced that he was joining BlueSky with a faux front page news article.

It stated, “In exciting news for fans and fellow members of the blue movement, Mark Hamill, beloved for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars saga, has made the leap to the Blue Sky platform! Known for his sharp wit and unwavering support for progressive causes, Hamill continues to be a rallying force in these turbulent times.”

“As more voices seek refuge beyond Twitter, Hamill’s presence on Blue Sky is sure to inspire and engage a vibrant community and emphasize the importance of connection and dialogue,” it continued. “With his commitment to activism and advocacy, we can expect Hamill to continue championing the values of hope, resilience, and unity, qualities that resonate deeply with the spirit of The Resistance.”

Hamill last posted to X on November 6th the day after the election writing, “They say we get the leaders we deserve. Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in.”

While that was his last public post, he has been replying to people. In fact, despite claiming he had left X at 6:01 PM on November 18th in the above BlueSky post, he responded to X user DogginTrump at 6:03 PM just two minutes later on X.

