Larry David got himself into some controversy with the Sesame Street puppet Elmo, which looked like a publicity stunt for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Some people took his playful joke far too seriously, showing how our society needs to touch grass more than ever. Wil Wheaton is one of those, who put his mental illness on full display for his Facebook followers last week.

On the Today show, Larry David walked across the set to play fight with the Elmo puppet, grabbing its nose and taking a soft and clearly kayfabe swing, pretending to be angry with the puppet though he was having trouble keeping from laughing. This plays with his character he does of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm where he ends up going overboard and fighting with almost everyone on the show. Later, he forced an apology on set and mocked the Elmo voice.

While it was an innocuous joke, it was played up by the media, which was probably Larry David’s intention for Curb Your Enthusiasm promotion, which made for some amusing and light-hearted stories about Larry David’s “insane aggressiveness” and apology.

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm Website, Screenshot

RELATED: Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, William Shatner, Mocks EU Efforts To Eliminate Iconic: “To Boldly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before”

Wil Wheaton, who is only famous for playing Wesley Crusher in Star Trek as a child actor decades ago, decided to lambast Larry David on this, acting as if Elmo was real. The fifty-one year old unemployed woke actor made one of the most cringe-worthy posts to do so, putting his full mental-illness on display.

Will Wheaton posted:

“So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on life television, but didn't watch it until now, because I knew it would upset me.

“Holy shit it's even worse than I thought. What the fuck is wrong with that guy? Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight.

Wil Wheaton making soy face, Facebook

“And Larry Fucking David … did … that? And thought it was going to be … funny? What?

"What an asshole. What a stupid, self-centered, tone deaf asshole.

“Full disclosure: all the time, when I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he screamed in my face. He choked me more than once. He was always out of control, always in a furious rage, and always terrifying. I'm a 51 year-old man and my heart is pounding right now, recalling how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover the way today's kids love Elmo.

“So this appalling, unforgivable, despicable act hits more than one raw nerve for me, and I'm going to say what I wish I'd been able to say when this sort of thing happened to me.

Larry David, this was not okay, and your obviously insincere "apology" clearly communicates that you don't get that.

RELATED: Top 5 Most Shameful Pictures Of Soy Face By Pop Culture “Men”

“First of all, you aren't even in the segment, but you just decided to barge in and draw focus because … why? You couldn't stand that a puppet brought people together in a meaningful way that you can't? You couldn't stand that your appearance on national television to promote your wildly successful series was delayed for a few seconds while the adults talked about mental health? You wanted to manufacture a viral moment where everyone gets to see what an asshole you are, so they'll tune in and watch you portray an asshole in the last season of your show that celebrates how great it is to be an asshole without ever experiencing the consequences of being an asshole?

“I really want to know what raced through his tiny little mind, and why there was no voice or person who spoke up to stop him from expressing violence towards a children's puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE.

“Elmo and his dad were there to talk about empathy, love, kindness, and caring for each other.

"Larry David was there to promote the final (thank god, maybe he'll go away now) season of a television series.

Wil Wheaton with a coffee sipping pose like a woman, Facebook

“Like, read the room, dickhead. It isn't always about you being the center of attention. And understand what's happening in the moment, fucko. Understand that there are larger things in the world than you and your garbage ego.

“You know who is watching the Today show with their parents? Kids who also watch Sesame Street. Elmo is an avatar for children all over the world. Children who are too small to understand Elmo is a puppet will know that a man attacked someone they love for no reason, and that will frighten and confuse them.

“Elmo inspired a deeply meaningful and important moment of collective support among disparate people who have been struggling through the traumas of a pandemic, daily mass shootings, the rise of fascism and everything associated with Trump's violence and cruelty.

"And shitty idiot Larry David couldn't leave it alone, for some reason. He had to indirectly tell everyone who opened their hearts to a Muppet that they were stupid, and he thought it was a good joke to physically attack and choke this character who is beloved by children and adults alike. You know what that tells impressionable young people about sharing their feelings?

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm Website, Screenshot

RELATED: The End of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David Bids Farewell After Season 12

"Larry David strikes me as a person who mocks and belittles people who are vulnerable and sensitive, and enjoys being cruel, because he feels untouchable. Maybe I'm wrong, but that's who I see whenever I can't find the remote and he's on my television.

“By contrast, Elmo and the Muppets teach and model to children all over the world that kindness and empathy aren't weak or stupid or any of the things people like Larry David and my dad think they are. Elmo and the Muppets teach children to be gentle and kind, to celebrate our different cultures and to embrace all of our complicated feelings. Elmo and the Muppets offer comfort and friendship and support to a world that is starving for it.

“I hope that, when the dust settles, Larry David's appalling behavior will be a footnote to a larger story about how, for just one day, a Muppet made a difference and helped millions of people who are struggling to feel a little less alone. With one question, Elmo got lots and lots of people speaking openly and honestly about their mental health. A nontrivial number of people who none of us will ever know were inspired by it, and that was the last little nudge they needed to make the call or send the email to being healing. Elmo probably saved lives and relationships by opening that conversation.

“A man who would belittle and mock that isn't much of a man at all. Shame on you, Larry David.”

Jean-Luc Picard telling Wil Wheaton "Shut Up, Wesley", Star Trek: The Next Generation

One might think his post is a joke after the first few paragraphs before Wil Wheaton begins his unhinged diatribe about how his father abused him. It gets really strange from there as it’s obvious Wil Wheaton is genuinely mad at Larry David for play-fighting a puppet on a TV show.

It’s clear that the Star Trek actor needs serious mental help and should be getting off the internet if something like this triggers him so much. He turned off comments on the post after normal people discovered it and questioned whether he should be angry at such an innocuous publicity stunt.

What do you think of Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton’s unhinged rant at Larry David over the play elmo fight? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Elon Musk Exposes Disney DEI Memo: Standards Include 50% Or More Of Actors, Directors, Writers And Characters Have To Be From ‘Underrepresented Groups’