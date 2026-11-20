Star Trek readers know how a Pocket Books release works. One novel arrives, and the publisher’s catalog already lists the next one, or perhaps the next several. Una McCormack’s Deep Space Nine novel The Peacemakers arrived on November 17, and the catalog listed no follow-up at all. There’s nothing at all on the schedule for 2027, and none of the usual freelancers have written anything.

Simon & Schuster’s Pocket Books published its first Star Trek book in December 1979, the novelization of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. That puts the relationship at roughly 47 years, depending on whether you count from that book or from the 1981 start of original novels. A line that ran that long does not usually go quiet without a reason, and that reason looks like the license for Star Trek books is in turmoil.