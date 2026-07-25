The long-awaited sequel to the original Prelude To Axanar documentary fan film is coming this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. Producer Alec Peters shared the information with us on what’s happening with the film:

After 12 Years, Axanar Returns

The Gathering Storm Premieres at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, July 26

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — July 2026 — Twelve years after the release of the acclaimed fan film Prelude to Axanar, the next chapter in the Axanar saga will finally debut.

The Gathering Storm will receive its world premiere on Sunday, July 26, during San Diego Comic-Con at the Digital Gym Cinema in downtown San Diego. The premiere marks the long-awaited continuation of one of the most ambitious and influential independent Star Trek fan film productions ever created.

The afternoon begins with an exclusive 2:00 p.m. press screening featuring both Prelude to Axanar and the world premiere of The Gathering Storm, followed by a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

Fans and supporters will then have additional opportunities to experience the new film during 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. screenings.

The day concludes with a special 5:00 p.m. Axanar Film Festival, showcasing the complete body of Axanar-related films:

Prelude to Axanar

The Gathering Storm

The Icarus Maneuver

Interlude

Daedalus

Originally released in 2014, Prelude to Axanar was intended as a proof-of-concept film for a planned feature-length production. Instead, it became one of the most celebrated fan films ever produced, helping launch two record-setting crowdfunding campaigns that raised more than $1 million and inspiring a generation of independent science fiction filmmakers.

The project’s unprecedented success ultimately led to the highly publicized copyright lawsuit brought by CBS and Paramount Pictures. The resulting settlement allowed new Axanar productions to continue under specific guidelines, but ended plans for the original feature film.

Following that settlement, the creative team reimagined the story as a trilogy of shorter films. The Gathering Storm represents the long-awaited second chapter of that trilogy and sets the stage for its conclusion.

Later this year, Crucible will complete the Axanar saga, bringing to a close a story that has spanned more than a decade of filmmaking, community support, and perseverance.

“After twelve years, we’re finally able to continue the story our supporters have been waiting to see,” said Executive Producer Alec Peters. “None of this would have been possible without the thousands of fans around the world who believed in Axanar from the very beginning. The Gathering Storm is for them.”

The premiere also comes as interest in the history of Axanar continues to grow. Academy Award-winning editor John Ottman, executive producer Seth Sherman, and director Josh Bishop are currently producing The Battle for Axanar, a feature-length documentary chronicling the extraordinary history of the production, its groundbreaking crowdfunding campaigns, the landmark legal battle, and the passionate fan community that kept the project alive.

For thousands of supporters who have waited more than a decade, July 26 represents more than a movie premiere—it is the beginning of the end of one of independent science fiction’s most remarkable journeys.

Premiere Schedule

Sunday, July 26

Digital Gym Cinema

1100 Market Street

San Diego, California

2:00 p.m. – Press Screening: Prelude to Axanar & The Gathering Storm, followed by filmmaker Q&A

3:00 p.m. – Fan Screening

4:00 p.m. – Fan Screening

5:00 p.m. – Axanar Film Festival featuring Prelude to Axanar, The Gathering Storm, The Icarus Maneuver, Interlude, and Daedalus

Media Contact

Axanar Productions

Email: info@Axanar.com

Website: www.axanar.com

Peters also gave us permission to host the film, so we will be posting it here in its entirety for fans to watch. You can start watching Prelude to Axanar here:

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