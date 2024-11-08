Star Trek writer David Mack is no stranger to courting controversy with his extreme leftist ideology, miring the brand from his online outbursts. Now, he’s admitted the very ideology he pushes is filled with bigotry as he rants about the election results.

David Mack is known for his work in the Star Trek novel-verse, a group of novels that continued the stories of The Next Generation, Deep Space 9, and Voyager after the series conclusions on TV. He also created a spinoff series called Vanguard, set in the original series era with its own ship. This is not the same as David Mack, who works in comics as an artist, although the two often get confused.

Simon & Schuster, the publisher, abandoned the novel-verse a few years back to promote the new Kurtzman Trek era of new shows, which far fewer fans are interested in reading. The Novel-verse was officially ended in a trilogy called Coda. David Mack, however, continued writing for the current iteration of Star Trek, pushing LGBTQIA+ agendas in a recent Picard novel titled Firewall.

David Mack first prioritized his career over politics by canceling what would have been his first Guest of Honor appearance at a convention. He wanted draconian vaccine cards to be presented at MidSouthCon, even though Tennessee banned commercial gatherings from requiring such cards.

He posted, saying, “It is with deep regret that I must announce that I have canceled what would have been my first-ever time as an Author Guest of Honor. I’ve bowed out of MidSouthCon because Tennessee state law makes proof-of-vax requirements illegal,” he added.”

He also followed up with a blog ranting about COVID and the vaccines, “It is with deep regret that I have canceled my appearance as the Author Guest of Honor for this year’s MidSouthCon, because of the impossibility of verifying the vaccination/negative test status of attendees, staff, guests, and volunteers as a condition of attendance. This would have been my very first time as an Author Guest of Honor at any con, and this invitation meant a great deal to me. However, protecting my health and that of my family against unnecessary risks during a pandemic, especially in the face of an extremely contagious COVID variant such as omicron, must take a higher priority.”

Even though the vaccines have been proven not to work in subsequent years, David Mack never issued an apology.

Regarding his most recent Star Trek: Picard novel, he posted cynically using identity politics to try to promote it, “Posting to Facebook about Star Trek: Picard: Firewall, David Mack said, “Just to make sure there’s no misunderstanding, and no one can say I didn’t warn them, my upcoming novel STAR TREK: PICARD – FIREWALL is:

PRO-QUEER

PRO-TRANS

A BIT PROFANE

OKAY, MORE THAN A BIT

100% ORGANIC, ARTISNAL PROSE, NO A.I.

Available for pre-order! (link in the comments)

Fenris Ranger Seven of Nine says, ‘Pre-Order Your Copy now!’”

After the election, like many other science fiction writers, he started ranting angrily on BlueSky about the results. He posted, “The majority of white Americans are addicted to white supremacy. Always have been. They used to be ashamed of it. Then TFG made them proud to be evil. That’s a hard drug for some white people to give up. And on the Left? We’re seeing just how deep the racism and misogyny run on our side, as well.”

The irony of this post is that David Mack is white, and yet he’s attacking white people’s motivations, showing an extreme hatred for his own race. On top of this, he admits the left is completely filled with racism and misogyny, something any non-leftist knows to be the case because of their constant focus on race and gender.

It doesn’t appear as if any of the leftists in mainstream science fiction publishing have self-reflected and realized their hatred and bigotry is what has turned off so many Americans from their extremist causes. Regardless, claiming his side to be racist and misogynist while continually ranting about those same politics that got him to those viewpoints cannot be good for the Star Trek brand.

