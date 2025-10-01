Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mecham's avatar
James Mecham
Oct 1

Leftists, incapable of speaking truthfully, lacking succinct vocabulary, rambling incessantly. They need a Facebook editor, one from the Right.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Oct 1Edited

David Gerrold is nothing more then a Neo-Marxist, who wants to dictate the publishing industry.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture