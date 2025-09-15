While almost every Hollywood actor has been spewing hate in the midst of a complete tragedy, it seems one finally spoke out in the form of Robert Beltran, Star Trek: Voyager’s Commander Chakotay.

It seems sense in Hollywood is few and far between, and very few have the guts to speak out against even something as simple as decrying political violence. When it comes to Star Trek, the worst of what’s been posted has come from Wil Wheaton who has been reposting a lot of anti-Charlie Kirk hate on BlueSky and on Instagram, and Star Trek Voyager’s Tim Russ (Tuvok) who posted the following:

William Shatner had the basic decency to decry political violence, as did Tim Russ’s Voyager co-star Robert Picardo in what’s proving to be the mordern day MLK moment in American history.

While it was thought that Billy Dee Williams from Star Wars was decrying the Kirk assassination, it turned out that his account had been hacked and someone continually posted there.

Robert Beltran isn’t on social media a lot, and rarely posts. When he does, it’s usually a message proclaiming Christ with holiday greetings.

Robert Beltran, however, is also the only one who is going a step further and decrying the left’s hate, saying, “Charlie Kirk was first a Christian. Even in the most hostile places he spread the gospel with patience and love. For that he was hated and his words were twisted out of context. We've lost a powerful voice for Jesus and a great patriot. I pray for those filled with such hate.”

Not only is Beltran posting this, but he’s also engaging with several of the rabid letists who are going at him over it.

He also went over to Candace Owens’ feed and gave her a little love for the situation.

After Billy Dee Williams, we’re hoping that this one isn’t a hacked account situation, given that it’s a few days later, and that it’s the actor himself. His past calls for Christ do appear to be an indication that it’s legtimately him, and it’s refreshing to see.

