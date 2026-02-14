As Starfleet Academy has failed in the ratings and drawn incredible pushback from fans, Star Trek actors have been lashing out in defense of the new show. Now, as a fan criticizes Holly Hunter’s character Captain Ake, Kate Mulgrew took to Facebook to lash out at the fans and defend the atrocious character choices.

For those who don’t know, Kate Mulgrew played Captain Janeway in the 1990s installment of Star Trek: Voyager. The show lasted seven years, and while it still felt like Star Trek, fans didn’t relate to it as much as The Original Series, The Next Generation, or Deep Space 9, often citing the bland character work as a reason. Janeway, in particular, was written very inconsistently, and there were often jokes at the time that her commanding style in the episode would depend on whatever changing hairstyle the makeup department put her in that week.