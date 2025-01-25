Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy actor Robert Picardo, famous for playing the Emergency Medical Holographic Doctor, has waded into controversy once again over the election, this time calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram and X.

The 2024 election broke a lot of Hollywood actors, especially in the science fiction realm of Star Trek and Star Wars. Although Mark Hamill and George Takei get most of the attention for their over-the-top deranged posts, Robert Picardo joined the fray several times.

It got so bad on his timeline during the election that fans started saying they wished for him to post less angry political content to focus on what he was doing with Star Trek and his acting.

He made a post on this, saying, “For American voters who are tired of name-calling, negativity, vengeance, disrespect, conspiracy theorists, male-chauvinism, racism, xenophobia and old dudes tearing off their T-shirts , tonight was a very good night! - - Good night! #VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy” reads one of his many tiresome political posts.

After the election didn’t pan out because most Americans were sick of being lectured to about morality by those who operate in a system like Hollywood, where it’s morally degenerate at best, he seemed to learn little.

Picardo made it clear he didn’t like X because he received pushback there, unlike other social media echo chambers. He said, “Good night, good luck and may God protect our democracy! @X is getting murkier /muskier and I’m not sure i want to bathe in the sludge much longer. - - In any case, I thank my followers, especially those who have remained courteous when we disagree. If all who disagree followed your model, the world would be kinder.”

A few days later, he claimed he stepped away from X like many other celebrities who claimed they were going to quit the platform. He posted, “Although I have stepped away from @X , I’d like to end on a happier note: @TigNotaroprovided some of her @StarTrekcolleagues with a hilarious and joyful evening last night @comedybar @StarTrekOnPPlus #StarfleetAcademy

Despite this proclamation, he kept posting, mostly commenting on replies about political posts in an angry fashion.

With Donald Trump’s inauguration, many in Hollywood and the media ran a cancel campaign, falsely claiming Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during a speech he gave where, when the clip wasn’t just frozen, it was clear he was touching his heart and pointing to the crowd afterward while telling them how much he appreciated them.

Picardo posted an edited image of this to multiple platforms, beginning with Instagram, where Elon Musk is shown in black and white and with the text, “Sometimes a Nazi salute is a Nazi salute.”

He commented on the image, saying, “I spent yesterday on EARTH 1 and missed the festivities. Was this gesture unique to this particular enthusiast?”

On X, he posted the image as well, saying ,” [I make no comment on this photo. If you can read, please address your comments to @THR and/or@elonmusk If you address me , I promise not comment on your illiteracy.] .

As much as he promised not to comment. He lft one immediately on his own post, “Dean, I always enjoy hearing from you! You are more than welcome to explain what you believe this unfortunate gesture to be, But any honest witness to history would likely reply " if it walks, quacks and looks like a duck, it's probably a duck". You should also share your explanation with @THRand scores of other news outlets who have made this observation . But, in any event, @X is a celebrated "free speech" marketplace and there are many, many,many lies perpetuated here!”

He also posted this bizarre reply after promising not to:

It's unclear who Dean is, but many fans replied to Picardo as well, noting many other celebrities and politicians have been caught in still frames with extended arms and open hands, including Tim Walz from the Harris Campaign and Barrack Obama.

Celebrities continue to melt down and not reflect on their derangement, which is a large part of why the American people are fed up with the woke agenda.

