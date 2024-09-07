Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Sep 7, 2024

Press "Delete" on The Doctor's database file. Into /dev/null with the rest of Trek.

Reply
Share
L.T. Hanlon's avatar
L.T. Hanlon
Sep 7, 2024

NCC-1701DEI

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture