Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Picardo is known for playing one of the few redeeming characters on the show, the holographic doctor who strove to be more human. He’s also suddenly been cast in the upcoming Starfleet Academy series, but much like Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and author Stephen King, if you looked at his X feed, you might never know about his work but instead think he’s a political influencer shilling for the Democrat party. Now he’s wondering why so many fans hate actors being “horribly political.”

Many science fiction actors from beloved TV shows and movies tend to fade after their prominent roles in shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, or Doctor Who, so it’s very easy for them to fall into the trap of political activism to stay relevant.

In recent months, no one’s been more obnoxious than Mark Hamill, the Luke Skywalker actor who continually posts some of the worst takes about Donald Trump, including a ridiculous image where he seems overly interested in the president’s penis size.

Like many other entitled leftist actors, they have no good arguments for policies that will help the average person but want to keep the power structure in place that keeps getting them attention after their glory days were behind them. It seems they’ve either made deals with the DNC as paid activists or sold their souls to become indirect employees of these campaigns for other purposes.

Robert Picardo is in a similar boat. While he has nowhere near the fame or recognition of Mark Hamill, he is one of the myriad former Star Trek actors who mostly use the convention circuit to make money and stay in the fan zeitgeist through convention panels and selling autographs. It’s not nearly the glory or fame these actors are used to experiencing, and so attention-hounding elsewhere is needed.

Heading to X, Robert Picardo rarely mentions Star Trek. Almost all of his feed are attacks on half of America or Donald Trump, much like other celebrities in the science fiction actor’s circuit.

“For American voters who are tired of name-calling, negativity, vengeance, disrespect, conspiracy theorists, male-chauvinism, racism, xenophobia and old dudes tearing off their T-shirts , tonight was a very good night! - - Good night! #VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy” reads one of his many tiresome political posts.

Picardo doesn’t understand the irony of using a bunch of name-calling after saying American voters are tired of name-calling.

His posts have not been met with much positive reaction from fans, who are sick of the relentless politics across their feeds and in entertainment, as there’s no one out there who needs to know where degenerate Hollywood stands at this juncture. It’s why it appears to many to be a desperate attempt at political clout.

Robert Picardo noted the pushback from Star Trek fans who follow him, saying, “Just got another @X response asking why so many @StarTrek actors are "horribly political". This amuses me, as these complainers never call actors who express opinions that they like "horribly political"; rather "smart" [as they, no doubt, see themselves.] I happen to think "smart" is something very different than they do, which is my right. And I hope it remains my right after NOV 5th. That's why I support candidates who DON'T promise to be a "dictator on Day 1 " and that, if they win, there "wont't be any more voting" after this coming election. If you find my statement "horribly political", just unfollow me and only follow those you are in political "lock-step" with. Thanks for your courtesy!

Unfortunately, instead of self-reflecting, he descended back into the extremist left-wing politics that fans called him out for in the first place.

Pop culture enthusiast and Star Trek expert Tom from Midnight’s Edge commented on the post, reminding Picardo how most fans feel: “No, I unfollow any of you now during the political season... sad cuz I really like you outside of Trek too.”

However, Robert Picardo still doesn’t seem to get the hint. When another fan pushed back, he hid the comment on his feed and attacked the fan in question, “Let me help you: bye bye bye !”

As ratings for shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, and Rings of Power continue to collapse amid actors and directors constantly berating their fans over politics, one wonders when people like Robert Picardo might realize that their relentless virtue signaling is hurting their businesses.

What do you think of Star Trek: Voyager “the Doctor” actor Robert Picardo’s unhinged political posting? Leave a comment and let us know.

