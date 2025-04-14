Star Trek has been in a state of turmoil in the last couple of years, with Paramount desperately trying to sell the company and the series under scrutiny for profitability under Alex Kurtzman, and yet the Roddenberry Foundation, along with Star Trek: Voyager Actor Tim Russ are out alienating Donald Trump voters with a new livestream teaching Star Trek fans about “resistance.”

One would think that given how it was made abundantly clear with a mandate against wokeness in the 2024 election that corporate franchises like Star Trek would see there’s a problem with their attempting to pander with incessant political messaging and identity politics to their audiences. However, the social justice warriors always double down when it comes to spiraling into their bitter, hateful rhetoric.

Star Trek actors and producers have been among the worst in this, including Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ, who played Tuvok, who even threatened to kill himself because of the results of the election.

The Roddenberry Foundation, a foundation once dedicated to scientific pursuits and the betterment of mankind, is now also just a thinly veiled political arm preaching insane leftist politics. In the last month, they’ve been posting increasingly over-the-top rhetoric promoting mentally ill men who are pretending to be women and have an anti-human agenda.

Now, they’re going full mask off as potentially traitorous to the United States as they’re doing a live stream, hosted by Tim Russ, about “resistance” titled “’Creating the Star Trek Future in a Crisis’ Wity Voyager’s Tim Russ.”

They posted to Facebook:



How can Trekkies across America support one another and defend democracy in times of crisis? The Roddenberry Foundation, in collaboration with Roddenberry Entertainment, is hosting this 1-hour livestream to explore how Star Trek is inspiring acts of resistance and mutual aid in communities across America.

Star Trek: Voyager's Tim Russ (Tuvok) will be joined in conversation by Roddenberry Fellows and activists Kat Calvin (Spread the Vote + Project ID), Dan Egol (IDEAS Generation), Elise Schuster (OkaySo) and Roddenberry Ambassador and fan activist Sabrina Cartan to talk about Trek activism and what we can do to meet the moment.

RSVP and follow @theroddenberryfoundation for more updates and special guest announcements!

Inspiring acts of resistance sounds like they’re encouraging violent insurrections in the United States because they don’t like the results of the election. “Defend democracy” is odd, seeing as Donald Trump was duly democratically elected, and if they were trying to defend that, they would be ensuring that their people acted in accordance with democracy rather than trying to subvert it.

Until these people dial down their rhetoric and realize that diversity means other people have political opinions other than theirs, we truly will be in a crisis as it’s clear Star Trek actors like Tim Russ and the Roddenberry Foundation will not respect democracy or our duly elected leaders.

What do you think about Star Trek actor Tim Russ and the Roddenberry Foundation encouraging insurrection? Leave a comment and let us know.

