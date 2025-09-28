Star Trek: Voyager Actor Robert Picardo Hosts Q&A Zoom Call To Raise Money For St. Jude
Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Picardo is involved in some charity work, and today at 1 PM EST he will be hosting a zoom Q&A in an effort to raise money for St. Jude, the Catholic children’s hospital charity.
Picardo posted to X: “Please help me raise money for one of our very best charities, @StJude, this SUNDAY 28 SEPT at 1 PM Eastern / 10 AM Pacific time. What a great way to celebrate @StarTrek #Voyager ‘s 30 Anniversary ! https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=7822926&fr_id=133399&pg=personal @StarTrekOnPPlus”
He posted the zoom link here for the Q&A session.
And the fundraiser link here which has raised $2,230 for the charity as of this writing.
