Like many celebrities in Hollywood, Star Trek: Voyager and Starfleet Academy actor Robert Picardo, known for his role as The Doctor or the Emergency Medical Holographic Program, has taken to extremes to push his hateful leftist agenda, now going so far as to use his 300K+ follower account to attack fans and incite his audience to bully average people who disagree with him.

If you follow Robert Picardo, some days you might never know he had a role in Star Trek, which made his career and gained him a following. Much like celebrities George Takei and Mark Hamill, all he does is post very angrily about politics and against President Donald Trump.

Recently, Fandom Pulse reported on his bewilderment at fans reacting poorly to his ceaseless political posting, much like many Hollywood stars don’t seem to understand they’re out of touch with average people.

Part of what Picardo has been promoting as of late has been a “Geeks & Nerds For Harris” event sponsored by Hollywood elites. The guest list includes Lynda Carter, Stacey Abrams, Yvette Nicole Brown, Levar Burton, Misha Collins, Jon Cryer, Felicia Day, Jonathan Frakes, Patty Jenkins, Matthew Modine, Bill Nye, Robert Picardo, Anthony Rapp, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, George Takei and Will Wheaton.

It seems many bit actors from old television shows are desperate to band together and get some industry clout for their” virtuous” display for Kamala Harris.

While many of these celebrities have gone extremely low in attacking President Donald Trump, including Mark Hamill making bizarre posts about the former president's genitalia, Robert Picardo took an extra step to go at a fan who was upset with the way the actor was acting, using his account as a bully pulpit to sick a mob on the follower.

An X user @Fallout5Dave, a science fiction fan who has a profile that states, “Welcome to MAGA to all of RFK Jr's supporters. United we can Make America Great and Healthy again, end the forever wars, and start cleaning our government!” was critical of Robert Picardo’s endless angry political posting.

He said, “LOL. You’re a has-been who lives off Star Trek Voyager. Why do you think you matter to anyone? You’re like an even more pathetic version of Mark Hamill that nobody knows. Obnoxious, self-righteous, arrogant prick celebrity has-beens are the most pathetic Epstein clients.”

While definitely over the top and over the line to imply someone’s affiliated with Epstein over political postings, it’s clear Fallout Dave is frustrated with the Voyager actor’s relentless angry political posts like many other fans are.

Picardo, unfortunately, screen shotted the post (which appears to be deleted now), and sicced his following on the fellow, which even though phrased much more nicely, results in a targeted harassment campaign against a small account by a major celebrity.

He said, “I always try to be courteous in social media and won’t respond here. Please feel free to respond courteously (in case @Fallout5Dave is an actual human and not a bot) on my behalf.”

Tagging a small account and urging his 300K+ followers to pile on is the type of celebrity behavior that gets fans upset in these situations because it shows they’re happy to use their minor fame as bully pulpits to target individuals frustrated with them for their relentless political anger they display online.

Mark Hamill, known for his similar bad online behavior, replied to add to the pile-on and encourage the targeting of small accounts: “What an honor to be compared to you, Robert! Best always from your longtime fan, M🐫.”

Celebrities should know they will get pushback when they turn their platforms into hard political attacks on half the country. When fans invest a lot of hours into their content, they often feel betrayed by these celebrities, and it looks pretty clear that celebrities like Picardo and Hamill hate them. People will react angrily, but using an account and actively encouraging followers to harass (even “respectfully”) small accounts shows how out of touch Star Trek and Star Wars actors are with the average person.

What do you think of Star Trek Voyager actor Robert Picardo urging his followers to pile on a small account who criticized his political postings? Leave a comment and let us know.

