Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans G. Schantz's avatar
Hans G. Schantz
Sep 11, 2024

As the former "Principal Scientist of Geeks & Nerds," I disavow this appalling behavior.

Reply
Share
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Sep 11, 2024

"Physician, Heal Thyself."

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture