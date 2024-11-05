Hollywood celebrities are becoming increasingly unhinged as the election draws near. Star Trek actors have been particularly over-the-top in their rhetoric this election. As election day hits, Tim Russ, who played Tuvok in Voyager, is posting in a panicked manner where fans should be concerned for his mental health.

Over the last several months, we’ve seen the X accounts of minor celebrities turn into full-time Kamala Harris promotional accounts. Many have speculated that the campaign pays these actors because of their relentlessness. People have seen the worst of the Kamala posting from Stephen King, Mark Hamill, and George Takei.

However, lower-tier celebrities in the realm of Star Trek have done much the same. Fandom Pulse covered Robert Picardo's push for a heavy agenda and the Geeks & Nerds For Harris live stream, which featured several aging former Star Trek actors.

It seems as election day is here that Hollywood is making a bigger push than ever to try to influence average Americans, though most are sick of being lectured to by actors.

Armin Shimerman, who played Quark in Deep Space 9, posted a bizarre personal call to vote for Harris using his birthday as a plea, “Folks, November 5 is my birthday. What I want as a present is a Harris/Walz victory. Go to the polls, do your civic duty, and make it a swell birthday for me and a swell day for the country. I'm depending on you!”

Levar Burton, better known as Geordi LaForge from Star Trek: The Next Generation posted a little more sensibly as he went to campaign for Harris in Pennsylvania, saying, “On my way to Philly to do whatever I can on this last weekend of the campaign…”

The strangest post, however, came from Tim Russ, Tuvok of Voyager, who appeared as if he might commit suicide if Donald Trump won the election.

The post was an image, one with a champagne bottle with “Harris Wins” on it and another with a bottle of Draino if Trump wins. The implication is he would literally poison himself if Donald Trump were elected president.

Posts like this show how deranged Hollywood is and how mentally unwell a lot of these actors who have been ground through the system are. To put such stock in an election that one would threaten to kill himself is beyond insanity, but this is the level at which the elite have agitated themselves and worked themselves into a complete frenzy.

Normal Americans have been increasingly rejecting the insane agenda that seems to push Hollywood morals of D.E.I. and extreme identity politics. As they continue to push harder, Americans have, in many ways, created their own polls by tuning out of brand shows like Star Trek and Star Wars as the science fiction programs are no longer entertaining due to the constant harping on the angry message.

Fandom Pulse hopes that Tim Russ gets the help he needs and keeps him in our prayers.

