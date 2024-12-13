Star Trek: Lower Decks has where bad fan-fiction has gone before by turning beloved Deep Space 9 characters Julian Bashir and Elim Garak gay in their penultimate episode.

There have been a few franchises that have been as terminally woke as Star Trek in recent years. Ever since the launch of Star Trek: Discovery and the move to Paramount Plus, the science fiction franchise has been on a crash-landing path more severe than the saucer section of the Enterprise D in Star Trek: Generations.

This is most apparent in their choices with Discovery, where they turned the Trill race into an allegory for transgenderism, even going so far as to have a character lecture another on pronouns in the show. Even though ratings have been abysmal for Discovery, the official account broadcast this and doubled down for “Transgender Day Of Awareness” on their X account.

The wokeism has also been a heavy part of Picard with the turning of Seven of Nine into a space lesbian, and in Lower Decks, where the show has pushed yet another strong, female black lead in the character of Beckett Mariner for more Mary Sue situations which are tiring to watch after the first couple of episodes.

They went so far with it that they even gave Mariner a lesbian relationship, making it seem like everyone is gay in Star Trek by the disproportionate amount of these relationships that exist compared to the real world.

If it weren’t cringy fan fiction enough, now Lower Decks has taken fan-favorite characters of Julian Bashir and Garak and turned them homosexual in the series’ penultimate episode.

The episode “Fissure Quest” shows an alternate reality where fissures are opening to alternate universes which are wreaking havoc on the timeline. An alternate Boimler has assembled a crew to hunt these across time, featuring member-berries for Star Trek fans with Curzon Dax, T’Pol, a bunch of Harry Kims, and Dr. Bashir and Garak.

To couch the situation as alternate and not canon, Bashir is shown to be an “alternate Emergency Medical Hologram” while Garak in his universe is also a doctor, making it about the most pointless degenerate fan-fiction imaginable.

Bashir and Garak have their own B-plot in the episode which, as whenever there is a gay relationship, is shown to be over-the-top with bickering like an “old married couple” to try to falsely act like homosexual relationships are normal when they are, in fact, disordered.

The episode pushes heavily into this, even stopping the progress on the main plot for a prolonged homosexual kiss between the two characters.

It should be noted that Julian Bashir was in a happy heterosexual relationship with Ezri Dax, and had been pursuing the woman Jadzia before the Trill character died and the symbiont shifted bodies in season 6. Elim Garak also had a regular, heterosexual relationship with the Cardassian Tora Ziyal, making this something that violates the lore of canon in addition to being cringe-worthy of its own right.

Lower Decks has made the odd choice of using two of its last three episodes to not even follow the main characters of the show upon their impending cancelation, which demonstrates the writers appear to be out of ideas and are simply making wild fan fiction that the worst of shippers can only imagine.

Fortunately, there is only one episode left for Lower Decks to do further damage to the Star Trek brand, but is this shipping of Julian Bashir and Elim Garak a line too far?

