Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 11, 2025Edited

I'm a 60s Trekkie.

This Strange New Genders is a NO for me. Just no.

And no, original Trek was not woke. It was egalitarian. Totally different.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Jun 17, 2025

Don't get your hopes up fellas. The trailer makes it clear tuis is more feminist fiction. It's not as bad as section 29 but it's female romance novels set in the TREK verse so expect a lot of women sharing feelings and emotions and a lot less of what you want to see, that STAR TREK action!

The goods news is that with the advancement of AI soo n really good amateur writers will be bale to by-pass the Hollywood/Feminist gate keepers and make quality Trek content and as long as it's free I don't believe they can stop it and what does come will make these co called Feminist Hollywood pros look like the fan-fiction hacks they are.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture