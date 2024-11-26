The Hollywood elite have been increasingly hostile on social media since the election of Donald Trump. Many in science fiction TV shows and movies have ranted, posting hateful and bigoted remarks against most Americans, but Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, has taken it to a new level, now announcing his Satan worship to try to lash out at conservatives.

Many Star Trek actors flounced to BlueSky or threads, notably Robert Picardo and Jeri Ryan who made big deals out of their leaving the X platform because they wanted to virtue signal against Elon Musk.

George Takei, with a much larger X account than most actors because of his building up the platform through the posting of memes over the years, has dedicated himself to posting in multiple places, still doing his relentless angry political takes that have made his account a lot less fun to follow over the years.

One actor, though, seems to have lost his mind more than many others. Anson Mount is best known for his role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the western Hell On Wheels, but he seems to be trying to get a different reputation ahead of the release of Season 3 of Star Trek’s latest offering.

It started after the election when he bizarrely quote-tweeted a Los Angeles meteorologist who replied to a Hollywood Reporter post detailing Disney Snow White actress Rachel Zegler’s meltdown over Trump and how she received blowback from conservatives.

Kyle Hunter posted to X, “MEMO TO HOLLYWOOD: Stop alienating half your audience!”

Anson Mount, trying to get his much larger account to pile on the meteorologist, posted the nasty message, “F*** off.”

However, Anson Mount didn’t stop there. He boasted about losing followers over his swearing tirade: “Lost 6K followers since the election. LET’S KEEP IT GOING, PEOPLE!!!”

He received pushback from many Star Trek fans, one of which said, “Off to bluesky with the rest of the whiny b**** celebrities im guessing.”

Anson Mount doubled down with another insane quote tweet, “If I did that, then I wouldn’t be able to brainwash your children into transgenderism and perform the delicate data-mining operations that will allow us to steal the next election for AOC and then force you into slavery with all the other white people.”

Over the last few days, he’s gone on another tirade after many commented on their dislike for how far he was going because of his childish behavior after the election.

First, he lashed out at a fan who commented on his extreme left-wing posting, saying, “While I can’t confirm your supposition that I’m a member or any political party, I CAN CONFIRM… officially… that I am indeed a black man. And I thank you for your support during this time of transition.”

It's a bizarre take and one akin to posting internet blackface. If he weren’t a rabid liberal, this would have been enough for a white man to have gotten canceled in recent years, but as we often see, there are no actual standards in Hollywood for what gets said; with identity politics, it just matters who said it.

He again went after a commenter who told him to go to BlueSky with this kind of content, making his craziest statement yet, “If I did that, “fight for the red”, then I’d miss my morning serenity: listening to birds sing, personal affirmations, prayers to Satan, & then our little exchanges here on X where there is such a lovely sense of community and belonging. Can I come to your house for Thxgiving?”

When he first posted after the election talking about turning kids transgender, it’s easy to write off his statement as a joke, but as he’s consistently being hostile and saying more extreme things to his followers, it appears as if Anson Mount has serious problems mentally that need to be addressed.

Going as far as to call himself identifying as a back man and saying he’s praying to Satan over an election is horrifying but not unexpected from a member of the Hollywood elite. One wonders how far he’ll go before realizing how damaging this is to his career and the Star Trek brand.

