ShootyBear
Nov 12

In 50 years, people will still watch the early Star Treks but nobody will watch anything produced after 2000 because they will be annoyingly cringe and dated.

V900
Nov 13

The central problem of Nu-Trek is that it isn’t Trek. It’s just generic slop with a thin veneer of Trek to make it easier to sell.

