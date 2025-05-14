Star Trek: Prodigy, perhaps the only genuinely Trek-worthy series to emerge from Alex Kurtzman's Secret Hideout era, appears to be heading for the void of space as reports indicate Netflix has declined to pick up the animated series for a third season. This devastating news comes despite the show's second season serving as a brilliant continuation of Star Trek: Voyager that honored the legacy characters in ways that other modern Trek productions have consistently failed to do.

According to industry sources, Netflix's contract for the series is coming to an end, and the streaming giant has shown no interest in renewing it. Even more concerning, the first and second seasons won't remain on Netflix much longer as their licensing agreement expires, potentially leaving this exceptional series without a streaming home at all.

What makes this situation particularly frustrating is that Prodigy's second season delivered everything longtime Trek fans have been begging for: respectful treatment of legacy characters, coherent storytelling, and a genuine understanding of Star Trek's core values. The appearances of Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway, and the continuation of Chakotay's story were handled with a reverence and care that stands in contrast to the character assassinations seen in shows like Picard.

"Prodigy, the animated series, was actually some of the most Star Trek Star Trek we've had out of Secret Hideout and Alex Kurtzman," noted YouTuber Tachyon Pulse in his reaction to the news. "We got to see the Enterprise E. We got to see a really very cool space battle which was beautifully animated... We got to see the Voyager A, which was a beautifully animated ship again and canon. So that's what the new Voyager looks like."

The show's likely cancellation can be attributed largely to Paramount's mishandling of the property from the beginning. Originally intended for Nickelodeon before being shifted to Paramount+, the series was then unceremoniously dropped halfway through production of its second season. Netflix's rescue of the show provided a temporary reprieve, but the streaming service apparently had no long-term commitment to the property.

Most damning was the complete lack of marketing for the series when its second season finally arrived on Netflix. While other Trek shows receive months of promotion and behind-the-scenes features, Prodigy's second season appeared with virtually no fanfare, ensuring that even potential new fans would have difficulty discovering it.

A small but dedicated fan campaign attempted to save the series, going so far as to fly a "Save Star Trek Prodigy" banner behind an airplane at a convention, but without broader support from the Trek community or acknowledgment from Netflix, these efforts failed to gain significant traction.

The one modern Trek series that actually understood and respected the franchise's legacy is the one being left to die, while shows that have actively undermined Star Trek's core principles continue to receive renewal after renewal. Prodigy's likely demise represents yet another missed opportunity for the franchise to reconnect with its roots and build a bridge between longtime fans and a new generation.

As Tachyon Pulse aptly concluded, "It's a shame because it was a good show, even if it was very, very badly conceived." With Prodigy's apparent cancellation, Star Trek loses not just another series, but perhaps its last connection to the thoughtful, optimistic vision that defined the franchise for decades before Secret Hideout took control.

For a great alternative to Star Trek with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Apple TV+ Murderbot Sci-Fi Show Is About To Air, But Will It Push Gender Ideology Like The Books Do?