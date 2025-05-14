Fandom Pulse

May 14, 2025

Never mourn the demise of a Kurtzman show. He and JJ Abrams have mortally soiled the franchise.

When Star Trek gets sold off to people who love Trek, I'll buy in once again.

Tired of the lizard-tongue treatment of Star Trek and their insipid gender-journeys, and tagging their shows as "Explorations into Unknown Sexual Identities."

ENOUGH

May 17, 2025

I watched this when it briefly aired on Nickelodeon. The fact that it's stories were designed for kids – even a bit infantile at times – certainly didn't help.

