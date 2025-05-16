Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
May 16, 2025

William Shatner is a national and international treasure.

Reply
Share
Ben's avatar
Ben
May 16, 2025

"I think I'm going to call it....... Bob."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture