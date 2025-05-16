William Shatner is known for his incredible hilarious tweets in recent years that are poignant and topical, and today he’s made waves by saying Donald Trump should name a new 10th planet in the solar system.

As a Hollywood actor, William Shatner moves a little differently when it comes to his online postings. He’s mentioned he goes to 4chan in the past and defended Elon Musk earlier in the year when the radical left tried to falsely brand him as a “Nazi” because Musk put his arm out to a crowd and said, “My heart goes out to you.”

The Canadian actor mostly veers away from politics, however, and has taken a middle-of-the-road stance with shots at both sides. When questioned on it, Shatner has stated his opinion doesn’t matter because he can’t vote in U.S. elections anyway.

His attitude of ignoring politics has only made him more beloved by fans, as many have become exhausted from the relentless extreme leftist political postings of sci-fi film stars like Mark Hammil and George Takei, who have come across as bitter, angry, and ridiculous in recent years online.

While Shatner isn’t overtly political, he isn’t afraid to reference it either, and he’s made a poignant post regarding astronomy of all topics on X.

Posting to X, he said, “So there’s a 10th planet that was found in our solar system? 🤔 I think that we need to change the rules on who gets to name it because the ridiculous astronomers union who not only failed to name Pluto’s moon Vulcan (https://theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2013/07/international-astronomical-union-decides-against-naming-pluto-moon-vulcan/277484/) and then demoted Pluto as a planet appears to be just a bunch of corrupt nerds on a power trip. I suggest that we get Trump to name it and while he is at it; restore Pluto as a planet and put an end to the union’s tyranny of the cosmos.”

With this, he linked to an article about the International Astronomical Union voting against naming Pluto ‘Vulcan’ which came from 2013, something apparently Shatner bookmarked or remembered.

From a Star Trek fan perspective, naturally naming a planet Vulcan would be a lot of fun, and is the main onus of the post, but the controversial aspect that makes it very funny in the current political climate is suggesting Donald Trump should name a new planet.

There doesn’t appear to be new news regarding a potential tenth planet in the solar system, so this post appears to be entirely in fun on William Shatner’s part. The last major discussion of a potential tenth planet came back in 2017 as reported by several scientific websites.

Shatner’s joke is poignant, however, because of Donald Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which upset leftists, but was quickly added to Google Maps, albeit with the current version still in parentheses.

Fan reaction was mostly positive in the comments, understanding Shatner’s point to be more for humor and pointing out the flawed system of naming planets than any political endorsement, though a few of the commentators got angry at the mere mention of Donald Trump, showing how unhinged the left can be.

Until a tenth planet is indeed confirmed, we’ll have to wait to see if Trump will actually name the celestial body.

What do you think of William Shatner’s idea to have Donald Trump name a planet? Leave a comment and let us know.

