All week, the left has been hyperventilating, calling Elon Musk a Nazi, and now William Shatner, famous for his role of Captain Kirk in Star Trek, has pushed back, mocking the idea.

While the mainstream media and several celebrities, including Star Trek: Voyager’s Robert Picardo, are trying to spin a narrative that Elon Musk threw a Nazi salute in the air after the Donald Trump inauguration, William Shatner has again proven the voice of sanity by taking to X to mock the idea.

Elon Musk famously said, “I just want to say thank you for making it happen. My heart goes out to you,” in a speech soon after the inauguration, where he placed his hand on his heart and gestured he was sending his love to the crowd. The mainstream media ran with this to attack Musk in a ridiculous fashion.

William Shatner first mentioned the gesture on X when one of his fans asked if he would be taking a trip to Mars with Elon Musk. Shatner responded, “Emphasis on “with” but I hear he’s too busy these days throwing his arms up in the air.”

Shatner then quote tweeted one of the replies to his joke as someone showed Shatner making the same palm-open air gesture with a microphone Elon Musk did. He mocked the idea of it being a Nazi gesture saying, “See? Exactly! He’s such a uber fan; he needs to copy everything I do! #sycophant”

Musk replied to Shatner’s post with a laughing emoji, signaling that both men understood how ridiculous the hyperventilating is by the mainstream media and Hollywood.

One of Shatner’s fans asked him to clarify if it was a show of support for Elon Musk, to which Shatner once again showed his rationality, “That is a “I don’t believe he was performing a gesture associated with hate” post.”

In a now deleted post, he once again outlined how ridiculous the outrage is, “Yes, I saw the image. He does himself no favors at times trying to joke but I still do not believe the original gesure was made maliciously. I think people who have a need to find something to complain about will look for anything to clutch their proverbial pearls at.”

This seems to be the case ever since the Donald Trump inauguration as the left scrambles to try to find more to be outraged at during the president’s first week in office.

William Shatner, being Jewish, having to be a voice of reason on the topic is something his fellow Star Trek actors and Hollywood stars might want to take note of, as their behavior and hyperventilating over nothing is a large part of why the country turned against the left in the first place.

Shatner also famously made a similar salute in the Star Trek episode “Mirror, Mirror,” where he played an alternate, tyrannical version of Captain Kirk working on behalf of the Terran Empire.

While the actor may not be able to stop the outrage and pearl-clutching online, he’s done the world a service by breaking with the typical Hollywood reactionary nonsense and speaking the truth.

