The powers that be at Star Trek seem to know they have a failure on their hands with the Section 31 movie before it releases in early 2025. The trailer for the Michelle Yeoh spinoff from Discovery is getting ratioed by fans who are mocking one of the trailer’s lines, “This is going to be bad,” and they seem to be hiding the film from X users rather than promoting it.

Star Trek, in recent iterations on Paramount Plus, has become unrecognizable compared to what the show once was. With installments like Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks, it seems the science fiction series has abandoned exploring strange new worlds to explore strange new genders.

RELATED: Actor Clifton Duncan Laments How Star Trek Treats Fans As "Toxic" By Comparing New Woke Series To Fan-Favorite Deep Space 9

This is most apparent in their choices with the show, where they turned the Trill race into an allegory for transgenderism, even going so far as to have a character lecture another on pronouns in the show. Even though ratings have been abysmal for Discovery, the official account broadcast this and doubled down for “Transgender Day Of Awareness” on their X account.

When it comes to Star Trek on X, it’s been strange over the last couple of years. The official Star Trek account went inactive in 2023, abandoning its 500,000+ follower account for a new @StarTrekOnPPlus account, which to date has only garnered 233.6K followers.

More interesting is the account appears to be not promoting the Section 31 film much at all via their X account. It’s almost as if they know they’ll get bad reactions from the Star Trek audience and are evading receiving comments.

The Section 31 official trailer was released on YouTube on December 8th, but instead of posting the trailer to X as well, the Star Trek account posted a link to their website. The Paramount Plus account also did not post the trailer directly to X, signaling they are afraid of fan reaction to the film on the platform.

They would do well to heed the early warnings of fans, as the YouTube trailer is currently getting ratio’d with 2.6K likes and 11K dislikes after two million views. That’s a nearly 5 to 1 ratio of fans disliking the trailer.

The top comments on YouTube are a bad sign for the fate of the film as well.

“Love how the editor managed to work that "This is gonna be bad" line into the trailer. Very subversive,” one user posted.

“Is there anybody left at Paramount that's ever seen an episode of Star Trek?” another asked.

“Dear paramount, None of us wanted Star trek suicide squad,” a user slammed the trailer.

“Dear Paramount, give the reigns of Star Trek to someone who actually grew up watching Star Trek and isn't just trying to show up JJ Abrams and James Gunn,” one more said, decrying the state of modern filmmaking.

The comments show that fans are not pleased with Alex Kurtzman's new offering. As Paramount has signaled it’s in financial trouble this last year, viewers can’t help but wonder how long expensive Star Trek productions that fail to excite the fanbase can continue to be made.

Pop culture expert Nerdrotic also mocked the “This is going to be bad” tagline with a post on X highlighting the trailer’s mistake. He posted, “Indeed #RIPStarTrek” along with a screen capture of the trailer with subtitles.

What do you think of Paramount Plus hiding Star Trek: Section 31 from X users and getting ratio’d on YouTube? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to modern Star Trek, with sci-fi spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: 'Star Trek' Actress Michelle Yeoh Whines That Women In Hollywood "Not Even Given The Opportunity To Try"