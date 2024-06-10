Fandom Pulse

Jun 16, 2024

It is interesting that people often meld the actor who plays a role in a film or series, as the way they are in real life.

Which is as far from the truth that one can get.

Yet, actors who’ve played villians have been persecuted in real life for actions they were part of, in a fictional environment.

Some forget that this is a job.

And it begins and ends when applicable.

Is this a symptom of failing to understand reality?

Or is it a symptom of beimg so engrossed in fictional worlds, that one’s in real life actions are affected?

