Star Trek: Discovery turned off a whole generation of fans to Star Trek with its extreme woke politics and disrespect to established canon, making for a show that many didn’t bother watching after the first couple of episodes. Even with low ratings and a big budget, Discovery managed to last five seasons on Paramount+ before getting the axe. However, one good thing came out of this show as Sonequa Martin-Green, who played the show’s lead, Michael Burnham, used her position to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ in its final season.

Over its five seasons, Discovery was anything but Christian. In fact, the show glorified sexual immorality gender confusion, and created an environment where it was clear scientism was hailed something virtuous in an anti-God universe. Even in its final season, Discovery propagated a theory there’s an endless string of random alien races who create each other rather than simply crediting the divine.

However, Sonequa-Martin Green has been in this environment for a long time, and in a recent interview, her husband spoke about how difficult it is to be a Christian in Hollywood. “See, for us as a married couple working together in this industry as believers, it’s tricky. It’s tricky. Like it’s fun, but it’s tricky,” Kenric Green said recently on a podcast.

“There’s a lot of pitfalls, a lot of things that you have to avoid, and so us being able to share in that in that journey, to be able to speak to each other, support each other, pray for one another, is yeah, it’s everything. I don’t know that I’d be able to do it without her,” Green continued.

It sounds as if they were careful about coming out of the closet as Christians in an industry notorious for blacklisting strong believers, as Sonequa Martin-Green and her husband both spoke to having to be careful about speaking out in front of other Hollywood professionals, but as Discovery reached its climax, it seems as if Sonequa Martin-Green is confident enough in where she’s at in Hollywood to speak the truth.

“A new chapter of who we are as believers in this industry and how we do it, like Kenric was saying, to be brutally honest…it is tricky. And it’s a dream come true because now here we are understanding that we can really spread the Gospel of grace, and we can really fulfill the will of the most high,” Sonequa Martin-Green said.

In another interview with Entertainment, Sonequa Martin-Green used the interview to thank God and specifically the Lord Jesus Christ for her time as Michael Burnham. It seems the role is inspirational to her in being able to help spread the Gospel further, which may be the one positive to come out of Star Trek: Discovery. If she continues to use her position to speak out in Hollywood, she could be a powerful voice against the forces of evil that have been manipulating our culture for a long time.