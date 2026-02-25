EXO-6 founder Nanjin Tam revealed he’s only interested in making one Starfleet Academy character.

In a post to Facebook, Tam revealed that a new contract his company signed with Paramount includes Starfleet Academy, but he’s only interested in making one character from the show. That character is Captain Ake.

He wrote, “I also just noticed that our new contract includes Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. As of now, the only character I’m personally interested in making is Captain Ake… (excluding her feet).”

For those unfamiliar with Captain Ake, the character was designed to walk around barefoot despite Starfleet protocols.

Actress Holly Hunter, who plays the character, explained why her character walks around barefoot in an interview with Reactor Magazine, “It had to do with her being [part-Lanthanite], and it also had to do with my name, which is ‘water in the desert.’”

Hunter also insinuated that this is the reason why her character is always in weird positions, “Wherever I am, whatever environment that I’m in, I’m going to explore it with my body. It gave every scene, many scenes, a whole different vibe, a different texture, and it put me in a different place.”

Additionally, she informed People, “That's fun, because it's the antithesis of what you should do – people are wearing protective footwear – boots, maybe with steel toes. And there I am completely unprotected and trotting around, loping around, lazing around. Yeah, I like the opposition of it.”

“Because I’m the Starfleet chancellor as well as the captain, I wanted to avoid rigidity. I wanted to avoid formality and kind of a more militaristic posture,” she elaborated. “I wanted to be adaptable and leaning into them and curious and playful. And I wanted to be approachable. I wanted to lead with some humor.”

