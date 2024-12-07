Michelle Yeoh, whose credits include Wicked, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Star Trek: Discovery among others whined that women in Hollywood are “not even given the opportunity to try.”

As reported by Georg Szalai at The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh made an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia and complained about the lack of power that women have in Hollywood despite major studios being driven into the ground by female leaders such as Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm and Jennifer Salke at Amazon Studios.

While discussing her numerous film projects, Szalai explained how she also touched on her battle “for better female representation and more diversity, while urging Hollywood gatekeepers to do more to ensure more opportunities for women and diversity.”

Specifically, Yeoh stated, “As storytellers, as filmmakers, especially as women, what we’re saying is ‘just give us equal opportunities. Let us prove ourselves.’”

“If we can’t have a seat at the table because we are not capable, then that’s one thing. But we’re not even given a seat, we’re not even given the opportunity to try,” she continued. “Open the gates and let us in!”

Yeoh’s comments do not make a lick of sense at all. One need only look at Kathleen Kennedy and Jennifer Salke literally leading film studios and choosing what projects can and should be greenlit. And these two women have embraced the woke diversity agenda to the detriment of major franchises such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and The Lord of the Rings.

Furthermore, women have been in Hollywood from the very beginning and as noted by Yeoh’s credits she’s had plenty of opportunities and arguably more than many male actors.

Numerous people were perplexed and scandalized by Yeoh’s comments.

One person reacted on X, “How much more do they want, one thing she is right about equality, they (women) get more than men do. There isn't anywhere in western society that women don't get treated equally, they get preference over a man in many cases, the is gaslighting BS.”

Another mocked her comments, “How many white guys say this, trying to get into Balliwood productions, over in India.”

Another wrote, “You’ve been given the whole gawdamm table. F**k this gaslighting bulls**t.”

Another questioned, “Hasn't she been a lead actress in movies for over 30 years? Way back in the 90s, she was co-starring in Police Story 3: Supercop and Tomorrow Never Dies.”

Still another posted, “What?? How much more opportunity can they be given? They don’t want diversity they want exclusivity.”

