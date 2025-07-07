Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton did not let a crisis go to waste as he cursed out President Donald Trump and everyone who voted for him after flash floods have killed almost 100 people and wreaked devastation in Texas.

As reported by CBS News, 82 people have been confirmed dead and at least 41 are still missing after flash floods struck Texas Hill Country and saw the Guadalupe River rise 26 feet in 45 minutes.

Kerrville city manager Dalton Rice explained how the river flooded so quickly, “When you look at the headwaters of the Guadalupe... there's a north and a south fork. Since 1987, under normal conditions, if you can call it that, you'll hit water in one of those areas, and those two forks will converge into the Guadalupe, which comes through the city of Kerrville.”

“This rain event sat on top of that and dumped more rain than what was forecasted on both of those forks,” he continued. “When we got the report, it was about 7 feet or so on the south fork, and within a matter of minutes it was up to 29 feet, and all of that converged at Guadalupe.”

On Facebook on July 4th, the city of Kerrville reported that “the Guadalupe RIver at Hunt reached its second highest height on record, higher than the famous 1987 flood. The river rose from 7 feet at midnight last night to over 29 feet at 4 a.m. this morning.”

READ: Johnny Depp Says "I Was Like A Crash Test Dummy For MeToo" And Declares That Society Has Undergone A Moral Decay

Wheaton’s attack on Trump and his voters following this natural disaster came after President Trump denied that cuts to the federal government affected the national weather service.

President Trump was asked, “Are you investigating whether some of the cuts to the federal government left key vacancies at the National Weather Service or in the emergency coordination?”

He responded, “No, no, they didn’t. I’ll tell you, if you look at that water situation that all is. And that was really the Biden setup. That was not our setup. But I wouldn’t blame Biden for it either. Just say this is a 100 year catastrophe and it’s just so horrible to watch.”

Wheaton reacted to this writing on BlueSky, “F**k this piece of shit and everyone who voted for him.”

What do you make of Wheaton’s attack on President Trump and anyone who voted for him?

NEXT: Mark Hamill Posts Bitter Anti-American Sentiment On 4th of July: "Feels More Like The Farce Of July"