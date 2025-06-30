Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
Jun 30, 2025

Does this fall into the "don't smoke your own product" territory.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jun 30, 2025

That’s the first fairly reasonable thing he’s said in a while. I pay literally no attention to him so maybe he says stuff like this often? Anyway, it’s sad because he’s spent a couple of decades campaigning for and cheerleading the current environment in Hollywood and now he finds it lacking but with no self-awareness of that.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture