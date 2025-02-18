Robert Picardo at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Star Trek actor Robert Picardo called for President’s Day to be cancelled after he implied that President Donald Trump and his administration cancelled the justice system in the United States.

In a post to BlueSky, Picardo wrote, “Being that papers straws, The Gulf of Mexico and our justice system have been recently cancelled, let's cancel Presidents' Day.”

Picardo is no stranger to attacking President Trump, back in November he claimed that “Trump has threatened to terminate the Constitution” on X.

Picardo has also taken shots at President Trump’s millions of followers saying they “thrive on fear mongering, calling Kamala Harris a ‘communist’ because she values working people and poor people over billionaires.”

He added, “Trump wants to appoint a vaccine conspiracist and medical moron as some kind of ‘health czar.’”

The Star Trek actor has also implied that Elon Musk is the President instead of Donald Trump.

He wrote on X, “I heart the president had an impromtu press conference today. Donald Trump was there too.”

Knowing he was likely to get flak, he attempted to paint it as a joke, “Everyone on X has a sense of humor, right??”

As for Presidents’ Day, the holiday was originally celebrated as the birthday of President George Washington and was celebrated on the 22nd of February.

However, in 1968 the U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved many holidays to Mondays. It was during this time that there was debate on whether the holiday should remain Washington’s Birthday or be renamed Presidents’ Day. Congress chose to keep Washington’s Birthday.

Nevertheless, due to various marketing campaigns from commercial businesses the term Presidents’ Day was popularized.

As for Picardo’s claim that the justice system was cancelled, it’s absurd in an of itself. The fact that he made such a claim indicates he is an unserious person only trying to take political pot shots in an attempt to sow division.

What do you make of Picardo’s comments?

