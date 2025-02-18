Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Feb 18, 2025

He's trying out for the job of "Star Trek's Mark Hamill".

Reply
Share
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Feb 18, 2025

"What does the aging actor who played the 4th best Star Fleet doctor character from the the 5th best Star Trek show 24 years ago think about politics?" - No one.

I'd recommend this way of thinking about all celebrities. (For what it's worth, he was my favorite character on that series).

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture