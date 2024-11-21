Hollywood's rhetoric surrounding Donald Trump's due and fair election was nothing but harrowing even before the results were announced. Still, on BlueSky, where it’s supposed to be more civil, Star Trek actor George Takei appears to be calling for a violent insurrection.

A decade ago, George Takei was known as a funny account, posting memes and humorous takes that built up a significant following beyond his role as Captain Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. However, with Donald Trump, his tone changed into one of constant anger and political vitriol.

With this election, the hateful rhetoric increased from the Hollywood elite, as we’ve seen demonstrated by several of Takei’s fellow Star Trek actors, but also through accounts from Mark Hamill and Stephen King.

George Takei is one of the few Hollywood actors who remained on X after the election, when many virtue signaled they were going to be heading to the liberal echo chambers of BlueSky or Threads because they don’t enjoy that Elon Musk allows free speech for their political opponents.

He’s also been highly critical of President Trump, even implying that he should not have been eligible to be on the ballot in a tweet from July, “The “We’re a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy” crowd sure is having a hard time with the idea that the Constitution expressly bans insurrectionists from being on the ballot.”

When he speaks of insurrection, he is referencing the peaceful protest of January 6th, 2021, against the fraudulent election of Joe Biden, which was proven by the millions of suddenly missing Democrat voters in 2024 when President Trump won the election again.

However, when George Takei goes to BlueSky, he appears as if insurrections are good for some and not for others. He encouraged his followers to resist a Trump presidency by saying, “A lot of folks are giving up in advance. Capitulating before a single skirmish. Well, not this old warrior. I’ve seen much worse from the U.S. government in my day. I’m concerned for our country, but not a bit scared of these miscreants. I’m ready to do my part. Who’s with me?”

The rhetoric could easily be construed as encouraging violent insurrection given the words he’s used of “skirmish,” “Warrior” and “do my part,” the latter of which has been a long-time science fiction pop culture meme in relation to Starship Troopers going into battle.

He’s also returned to the rhetoric calling Trump supporters “deplorables,” something started by Hillary Clinton in 2016 to attempt to demean half the country. George Takei posted in relation to Trump’s cabinet picks, “Deplorable doesn’t even begin to describe Trump’s cabinet picks. Tomorrow, Todd Beeton will break down why they’re not just bad—they’re a threat to democracy. And don’t miss Jay Kuo’s must-read analysis of Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s warnings about Trump’s unfolding fascism. Catch it all at The Big Picture.”

With rhetoric implying violent insurrection and trying to dehumanize the political opposition, it appears as if BlueSky is not the nice place it’s being advertised, and the leftists in Hollywood who keep ranting about fascism seem to be the greater advocates of silencing opposition through force after they can’t handle losing a fair and free democratic election.

Why won’t Star Trek stars like George Takei celebrate democracy?

