Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, gets a perverse joy out of attacking Christians and conservatives on social media like so many other Hollywood actors. Now, he’s come at the Christmas holiday spouting the anti-Christian propaganda that Christmas is somehow a “pagan holiday.”

Since the third election victory of Donald Trump in 2024, Anson Mount has been increasingly hostile on social media to conservatives and Christians. In 2024, he infamously said “F*** off” to a post where someone was telling Hollywood to stop alienating half of the audience of America.