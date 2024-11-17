Celebrity meltdowns continue over the election of Donald Trump. While many of the Star Trek actors have fled to Threads or BlueSky, Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike in Strange New Worlds, is fighting with fans on X, telling half the country to “f*** off” rather than acting like a professional.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to the Original Star Trek, following the adventures of Captain Pike and his crew. This character appeared in the original pilot for Gen Roddenberry’s show “The Cage” but wasn’t liked by the network, so they ordered a second pilot with a new character who became fan-favorite Captain James T. Kirk.

Paramount Plus decided to add the prequel show after having Captain Pike’s U.S.S. Enterprise appear in Star Trek: Discovery. They found that fans reacted more positively to Strange New Worlds than to the Discovery show. Strange New Worlds has been dominating Discovery in ratings for recent seasons.

As an actor, Anson Mount follows the Hollywood script of turning off a large portion of the fan base by attacking them over politics. The show is currently in a lull, with Season 3 expected to air in Summer 2025. Perhaps this leads the actor to feel safe that his words will be forgotten by half the country by the time Star Trek returns to the air.

The Star Trek actor bizarrely quote-tweeted a Los Angeles meteorologist who replied to a Hollywood Reporter post detailing Disney Snow White actress Rachel Zegler’s meltdown over Trump and how she received blowback from conservatives.

Kyle Hunter posted to X, “MEMO TO HOLLYWOOD: Stop alienating half your audience!”

Anson Mount, trying to get his much larger account to pile on the meteorologist, posted the nasty message, “F*** off.”

The instance of telling conservatives in America they’re not welcome is eerily familiar to Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa, who told the Doctor Who audience, “Don’t watch. Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass, please, for God’s sake,” after receiving criticism that the show was taking a hard turn toward identity politics.

Ncuti Gatwa received his wish as Doctor Who’s first season staring the black, gay actor and received some of the lowest ratings in the history of the science fiction show.

Anson Mount didn’t stop there, however, bragging about his losing followers over his swearing tirade, “Lost 6K followers since the election. LET’S KEEP IT GOING, PEOPLE!!!”

He received pushback from many Star Trek fans, one of which said, “Off to bluesky with the rest of the whiny b**** celebrities im guessing.”

Anson Mount doubled down with another insane quote tweet, “If I did that, then I wouldn’t be able to brainwash your children into transgenderism and perform the delicate data-mining operations that will allow us to steal the next election for AOC and then force you into slavery with all the other white people.”

Even as a “joke” it seems Anson Mount is revealing the deep Hollywood agenda to groom children and steal elections to try to force the population into the evil LGBTQ agenda they’ve been promoting through Star Trek and nearly every other television show and movie over the last decade.

Tirades like this are likely to do incredible damage to a show’s viewership, as we’ve seen how celebrity meltdowns and attacks on a large portion of the American audience cause viewers to tune out as they don’t want to support actors who hate them.

