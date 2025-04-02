Anson Mount recently gave a Q&A session to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans on Instagram, where he implied he might be fleeing to Canada because of Donald Trump.

Strange New Worlds is a prequel to the Original Star Trek, following the adventures of Captain Pike and his crew. This character appeared in the original pilot for Gen Roddenberry’s show “The Cage” but wasn’t liked by the network, so they ordered a second pilot with a new character who became fan-favorite Captain James T. Kirk.

Paramount Plus decided to add the prequel show after having Captain Pike’s U.S.S. Enterprise appear in Star Trek: Discovery. They found that fans reacted more positively to Strange New Worlds than to the Discovery show. Strange New Worlds has been dominating Discovery in ratings for recent seasons.

As an actor, Anson Mount follows the Hollywood script of turning off a large portion of the fan base by attacking them over politics. The show is currently filming Season 3, though there is no current air date listed for Season 3, which is still expected to air in Summer 2025.

On his Instagram in a Q&A from a car, he answered fan questions about the airing of the current season, saying, “I don’t know. I often like to joke you’re making the mistake that actors know anything. The truth of the matter is that in the crazy competitive world of TV today these things have become so highly secret and held to within a few people who know the answers of these things even if they know them themselves.”

“There’s people who’s entire careers are based on deciding dates,” he added.

Rumors came earlier this week from the Tachyon Pulse Podcast earlier this week that Season 3 was delayed for reshoots because the elements were “too woke” and that Paramount wanted to tone it down for the current political climate, something which apparently Mount is irked by.

At one point in the Q&A, Anson Mount let his political hatred out of the bag, however, saying, “How do I feel about life under Trump? I married a Canadian for a reason.”

The implication is that he might use his wife’s Canadian citizenship to move to Canada. This echoes the sentiment of a lot of extreme leftist celebrities who are so hateful of President Trump and the half of America who voted for him that they would renounce their country because they can’t handle the results of democracy.

Mount has made similar hateful statements against Americans before. Last year, the Star Trek actor bizarrely quote-tweeted a Los Angeles meteorologist who replied to a Hollywood Reporter post detailing Disney Snow White actress Rachel Zegler’s meltdown over Trump and how she received blowback from conservatives.

Kyle Hunter posted to X, “MEMO TO HOLLYWOOD: Stop alienating half your audience!”

Anson Mount, trying to get his much larger account to pile on the meteorologist, posted the nasty message, “F*** off.”

He obviously doesn’t want Star Trek fans who also supported Donald Trump to be watching his show at this juncture, an odd publicity move given how most Americans feel differently.

Anson Mount didn’t stop there, however, bragging about his losing followers over his swearing tirade, “Lost 6K followers since the election. LET’S KEEP IT GOING, PEOPLE!!!”

He received pushback from many Star Trek fans, one of which said, “Off to bluesky with the rest of the whiny b**** celebrities im guessing.”

Anson Mount doubled down with another insane quote tweet, “If I did that, then I wouldn’t be able to brainwash your children into transgenderism and perform the delicate data-mining operations that will allow us to steal the next election for AOC and then force you into slavery with all the other white people.”

Celebrities are completely unhinged about Donald Trump, and it’s sad to watch as shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are likely to suffer in viewership because of their antics.

What do you think of Anson Mount threatening to renounce his citizenship over Donald Trump and flee to Canada? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream publishing, with sci-fi spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: Former Star Trek Star Wil Wheaton Rants About Transgenderism Claiming He Will "Never Forgive The People Who Voted" For Donald Trump