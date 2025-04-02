Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrin's avatar
Darrin
Apr 2, 2025

Who? Wonder if this guy can point to the place on the doll where President Trump touched him?

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 2, 2025

I'm fully in support to quarantine all the woke celebrities to Canada on the condition that they may never return to the US.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture