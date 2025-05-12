Actor Stanley Tucci expressed his confusion about the world heading in a “very far right” direction while promoting his new Disney show Tucci In Italy that highlights a Sodomitic couple.

Speaking with Sky News, Tucci said, “I asked that we include a story about a gay couple and their children, whether it was adopted or surrogate or however, because I thought it was a really interesting story.”

Next, he expressed his confusion, “I am confused as to the direction that so much of the world is heading now to the very far right and sort of vilifying the other, meaning people who aren't like us, but I don't quite know what that means because we are all so different. There is no us, right? We're all different, so I don't know what the problem is there.”

“So I thought this was a really interesting look at what is happening in Italy politically and how it is affecting people, but, of course, all through the prism of food. Because those people are sitting there having a traditional Sunday lunch with the grandparents, with a grandkid, and they’re a family.”

“And yet, the government says they’re not a family,” he continued. “And I think that’s really interesting because Italy puts so much emphasis on family. And also, Italy has, for all intents and purposes, a negative birth rate. So why wouldn’t you want to have, welcome more children into your society who are Italian?”

As Sky News notes in its coverage, Italy passed a law in 2016 recognizing civil unions for same-sex couples, but it does not allow individuals engaged in these lifestyles to adopt or engage in IVF.

Italy already has a blanket ban on surrogacy, but also extended it in 2023 to Italians attempting to engage in the immoral practice outside of Italy.

It seems that Tucci is not confused at all, but is attempting to push a social agenda that normalizes Sodomitic lifestyles in Italy and throughout the West with his show. It is likely that he knows full well that the lifestyle he chose to highlight in an attempt to normalize it is unnatural.

Furthermore, this Sodomitic lifestyle is not a family. As Pope Francis noted back in 2014 during his Opening Address to the Colloquium on the Complementarity of Man and Woman, “The family is the foundation of co-existence and a remedy against social fragmentation. Children have a right to grow up in a family with a father and a mother capable of creating a suitable environment for the child’s development and emotional maturity.”

Pope Francis later added in the same address, “Do not fall into the trap of being swayed by political notion. Family is an anthropological fact — a socially and culturally related fact. We cannot qualify it based on ideological notions or concepts important only at one time in history. We can’t think of conservative or progressive notions. Family is a family. It can’t be qualified by ideological notions. Family is per se. It is a strength per se.”

What do you make of Tucci’s comments?

