Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is not a fan of Bob Iger and how he’s running The Walt Disney Company claiming he “doesn’t care about the audience.”

In an interview with Esquire, Bargatze shared that his four main influences are Jerry Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler, and Walt Disney. As for why Disney is listed it’s reportedly because he viewed Disney as a man who cared about his customers.

In contrast, he says, “Now Disney is run by a guy that’s just a businessman.”

He added, “Well, that guy doesn’t care about the audience.”

It is not just The Walt Disney Company that Bergatze has a bone to pick with, but the entire entertainment system and how it has rewarded individuals providing hot takes on controversial political issues.

He commented, “They would skip a bunch of steps. Now they’re mentioned everywhere because they said something crazy. Now Netflix called them and they got a special.”

While he was tempted to follow this path, he chose not to, “The hardest thing to do is to stay that path because it’s not as flashy. You got to just sit in it. You got to slowly keep going. Then you get to the point where I’m at now. I’m frustrated by an entire system that’s like, ‘Y’all were just grabbing headlines,’ when I felt like, ‘Why did y’all not look at me more?’”

Helping him stay the course is his Christian faith. He told the outlet, “I’m on the road so much, but when I’m here, I go [to church] as much as I can. It’s a good thing to be around. I think it makes you feel grounded.”

