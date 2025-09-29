Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.D. Wiselka's avatar
M.D. Wiselka
Sep 30

In my 2018 novel The Other Tommy, my main character, Judah Rhodes has an AI device who appears in the form of a hologram. Her name is Argene or Genie. She was a device created by a medical supply company Judah's father owned, a kind of companion/minder for handicapped and/or emotionally frail people. In the story, she becomes self-willed, acting in my main character's best interest (as she interprets it), but not always with his consent. Recently BBC offered classes with Agatha Christie. Like the REAL (sort of real) Agatha Christie. Now we have Stan Lee. Next River Phoenix will finally finish his last movie. Sort of. At what point do these digital people become REAL?

Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 29

horrifying!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture