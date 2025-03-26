Square Enix announced that it will no longer be supporting Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions and the mobile game will be shuttered at the end of May.

In a blog post the company stated, “We regret to announce that service for the WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS app will be discontinued as of 23:59, 5/29/2025, World Time (PST).”

It added, “The WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS Operations Team apologize for coming to this difficult decision, and we're sincerely grateful for the support we've received from our players.”

As for why the game is being shut down, it explained, “Since WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS's launch on 3/25/2020, we've strived to provide an enjoyable gaming experience for our players every day that could exceed the day before. However, we've come to the conclusion that it would be difficult to maintain a satisfactory app experience, and therefore to discontinue the app service.”

The War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius featured a Final Fantasy Tactics style combat and job system with a unique story about the kingdom of Leonis and its twin princes Mont and Sterne.

The game allowed players to summon iconic Final Fantasy characters through a gacha mechanic.

The game originally launched globally in March 2020 and by April had been downloaded over 2 million times.

What do you make of the game getting shut down?

