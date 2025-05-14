Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
May 14, 2025

Well, they are currently on my blacklist. They'd have to publicly fire their entire Ethics Department which keeps censoring games for me to ever consider giving them money.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
May 14, 2025

So, just like all other woke companies, they didn't learn. Because woke can't learn.

These are all things Ubisoft did.

Unlike the ongoing civil war in Sony (Japan vs America corps), this replay of the Ubisoft plan tells me Squeenix don't get it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture