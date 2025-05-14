Square Enix announced a new 3-year plan to reboot and awaken the company in order to achieve long-term growth.

In the company’s new Medium-term Business Plan, Square Enix shared its plans to optimize development costs, release titles on multiple platforms instead of opting for exclusivity, and expanding its overseas sales.

In optimizing the company’s development costs, Square Enix revealed that it “decided to discontinue development of some titles and invest additional funds in titles that require refinement, thereby steadily implementing a strategy of selecting and concentrating development resources.”

Specifically, the company has cut development costs by nearly 50% since FY 2022.

While it is working to keep costs down, it has also adopted a multi-platform release strategy for a number of its games. This includes releasing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to Nintendo Switch some time in the future as well as releasing Final Fantasy I-VI to the Switch earlier this year and releasing Bravely Default: Flying Fairy to Switch 2 in June 2025.

The company noted this multi-platform strategy is already working out as revenue from PC sales in its Digital Entertainment segment increased around 15-20% or around 18 billion Japanese yen since the previous fiscal year.

It specifically noted that it was able to enter “the Chinese mainland market, where it had been difficult to reach, through code sales.”

