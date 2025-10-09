Square Enix announced it will release new Nintendo Switch physical editions for Final Fantasy VII, VIII, and IX.

The company made the announcement on social media writing, “Play three classic adventures anytime, anywhere: Final Fantasy VII, VIII, and IX are launching physically on Nintendo Switch in North America from December 9th, 2025!”

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII come together in a remastered Twin-Pack in a single cartridge with no additional download required. It will retail at $39.99.

The official description states:

FINAL FANTASY VII, the timeless classic loved by a legion of fans, comes to Switch with a number of helpful extra features! Experience an epic adventure beyond imagination, culminating in the final battle to decide the fate of the planet.



The mega-hit RPG, FINAL FANTASY VIII returns. The Nintendo Switch version features new graphical enhancements and a whole host of options to customize your gameplay experience.

Final Fantasy IX gets its own standalone physical edition that will also retail at $39.99.

The official description states:

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey. Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystals, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world.

