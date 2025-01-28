Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Jan 28, 2025Edited

They know everyone hates Woke, so they are trying to Gaslighting us into believing this stuff isn't.

Be aware people. Just like so many Words, these idiots are trying to change the definition to fit their stupidity.........

Reply
Share
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Jan 29, 2025

This bastardization is woke.

Woke is literally the bastardization of all social and traditional norms. This includes lore based things like Spiderman.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture