Actor Hudson Thames, who plays Spider-Man in Marvel’s upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, recently claimed the show is not woke despite it already featuring numerous race swaps.

In an interview with Collider, Thames said, “I thought it was awesome. I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real.”

He added, “I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice.”

Despite Thames’ comments, the show already features multiple race swaps, a clear indication that the show is indeed woke given it is attempting to promote a DEI agenda that is based on critical race theory.

Both Norman and Harry Osborn are depicted as black in the show, and Harry Osborn looks like a black lesbian, which indicates that the show is attempting to push transgenderism based on the character design alone.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell commented on the character designs in an interview with Animation Magazine, “Other characters are appearing in this setting for the first time or have been completely reimagined, like Norman Osborn. When figuring out a new spin on a classic character, I usually write up how I picture them and share a bit of their story arc as well as a few words that really capture the core values of how we see them coming across.”

“From there we work with our character designers to create something new but still retain familiarities that allow them to feel reminiscent of their classic version,” he added.

Anyone looking at the below image would likely have no clue who the character is if they were not informed it was Harry Osborne.

What do you make of Thames’ comments?

