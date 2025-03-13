Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Thompson Davies's avatar
Henry Thompson Davies
Mar 20, 2025

I am really interested in supporting you financially please send me a message to help

Reply
Share
s_e_t_h's avatar
s_e_t_h
Mar 17, 2025

Bro wrote half of the Dreadstar series too. Thanks for posting this. I’ll gladly kick in.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture